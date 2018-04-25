The Undertaker Rumored for Several More Matches in 2018

By the end of this week, The Undertaker will have fought twice in 2018—somthing that seemed impossible just a year ago. And a new report suggests he’s only getting started.

The Undertaker has never been an easy many to predict, so true to character, his retirement has been a baffling puzzle. Despite literally hanging up his hat and gloves at WrestleMania 33, Taker fought at WrestleMania 34. He’ll fight again at April 27th’s Greatest Royal Rumble, and apparently, he’ll have several more matches in 2018.

According to Cagesideseats via PWStream, the WWE hopes to get between four and five matches out of the Undertaker in 2018.

Per source: The hope backstage is that The Undertaker will be willing to wrestle more frequently, potentially up to four or five times this year. #WWE — PWStream (@PWStream) April 18, 2018

This Friday’s Casket match against Rusev will put Taker’s count at an official two, but how WWE fills extra, speculative space remains a mystery.

Last year, when Taker lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, all parties seemed content with it being The Deadman’s final match. However, just months after his apparent retirement, rumors of his return began to circulate. The whispers became more distinct when John Cena’s name was attached and by December, their WrestleMania date was all but official.

WWE made a valiant effort to keep their match a secret and actually never made the match official until The Undertaker answered John Cena’s call at WrestleMania 34. Taker disposed of Cena in less than five minutes and what proved to be an anticlimactic moment.

However, just days later, WWE revealed that Taker would meet Rusev in a Casket Match at The Greatest Royal Rumble. The route to that match has been needlessly convoluted, but as it stands, it will be Taker’s second of 2018.

So where does that leave us?

Well, Taker notching five matches this year seems unreasonable. Not that he’s incapable of doing so, but WWE doesn’t really need him.

However, if the 53-year old Undertaker has a strong showing this Friday, WWE will have to fight the temptation to use him more this year. Perhaps a SummerSlam match and Survivor Series are on the menu, either of which could contribute to a career concluding match at WrestleMania 35.

For now, we’ll have to take this rumor for what it’s worth—a fun talking point. However, if Taker looks spry a the Greatest Royal Rumble, consider this speculation to take a step closer towards legitimacy.