Michelle McCool Locates The Undertaker Just in Time for WrestleMania

Based on what John Cena has told us and what WWE has shown us, The Undertaker is missing. But his wife and former WWE Superstar, Michelle McCool, just provided an update that has The Deadman alive and well.

When Undertaker left John Cena hanging on the final RAW before WrestleMania, fans began to wonder if the 53-year old would ever break his hibernation. One fan figured that was best to tag McCool to see if she had any inside info on the whereabouts of her husband.

Spoiler: She did.

We’re actually eating breakfast! — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 3, 2018

There you have it, WWE Universe—proof that not only that the Undertaker is breathing and that he’s likely aware of John Cena’s WrestleMania requests.

Now that Mr. and Mrs. Mark Calaway have confirmed their knowledge of Cena, the question begs: Why hasn’t The Undertaker made an appearance?

According to Cagesideseats, Undertaker ignoring Cena’s challenge is being used to generate uncertainty that will translate into a juicy WrestleMania undercurrent. That, and John Cena vs. The Undertaker doesn’t need a promotional campaign because WWE feels that the April 8th show already has a tantalizing card.

They aren’t wrong, either. WrestleMania 34 features a slew of blockbuster names and may be the most anticipated show in recent WWE memory. With names like Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Triple H, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and possible appearances from The Rock and Connor McGregor, WrestleMania 34 could be one for the ages. And that all with Cena vs. Undertaker looming in the background.

We have to admire WWE’s bold choice to not do an ounce of marketing for the iconic match. Not only has the Undertaker not responded to Cena’s barbs, but this match is not even close to being confirmed—at least not on WWE television.

However, you can safely bank on John Cena vs. The Undertaker happening on April 8th. We just have no idea how it will actually happen!