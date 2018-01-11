Undertaker and John Cena’s WrestleMania Date May Have Just Gotten Real

Despite sharing considerable time in WWE together, John Cena and The Undertaker never had a high stakes match. However, it appears that The Undertaker will enter the ring once more, this time with this 16-time WWE Champion himself.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that the current plan is to have the two WWE icons square off at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Meltzer qualified his assertion that unless Taker changes his mind, WWE will move forward with the match. The Observer also claims that the April 8th mega show will use both the Undertaker vs. Cena and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as its biggest pillars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it’s still early, things are looking imminent. For several months now, Cena and Taker have made headlines as a contest WWE was eyeing. Now, it seems that we will finally get this overdue dream match.

The Undertaker will be present for the January 22nd RAW 25th Anniversary show airing both from the Barclays Center and nostalgic Manhattan Center. It’s believed that WWE will use RAW’s silver anniversary episode as a launching point for Cena and The Deadman’s WrestleMania feud.

Given that Taker issued a heavy retirement metaphor after his WrestleMania 33 loss to Roman Reigns, this surely will be his final match. At 52-years old, there’s just not much left for him to accomplish in WWE, but an epic showdown with the face of WWE may be the perfect way to end an immaculate career.

For Cena, this marks his return to WWE’s main event. Although one could make the argument that WWE’s brightest stage is wherever Cena goes, but for the past few WrestleManias, Cena assumed more of a supporting cast member’s role. But by entering the ring with the Undertaker, John Cena will have one of the biggest matches of his career.

This story is destined to develop and we will keep you posted as we learn more.