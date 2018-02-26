UFC Fighter Colby Covington Crosses Line With Foul Twitter Rant Against Rival

UFC fighter Colby Covington crossed the line big time when he unleashed a foul Twitter rant against a rival fighter, Mike Perry.

“Hey [Perry], maybe having your ratchet horse faced girlfriend as your head trainer isn’t the smartest idea on planet earth,” Covington wrote. “But hey, when you’re the product of cousins f—ing in Ocala FL how strong can your decision making skills be?”

Covington’s tweet came the same night that Perry lost a fight to Max Griffin at UFC on FOX 28.

While trash talk is an obvious part of any UFC rivalry, many felt like Covington had clearly crossed a line.

I’m all for trash talk and gaining attention..this crosses the line in my opinion. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) February 25, 2018

“Not a fan of this or you Colby. Please learn a little class man,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Still desperate for attention? Getting real sad now dude. Maybe time to grow up,” suggested another.

MMA fighter Alex “The Spartan” Nicholson took an opportunity to turn the heat on Covington, saying, “…You don’t [know] s— about fighting for your life. You just fight. We’re blessed to live this life. No time for your hate. You don’t talk like that. Life will catch you soon.”

“I’m just tellin the truth. [Covington] wouldn’t make a comment like that in anyone’s presence and once the repercussion comes at him guaranteed to call he police,” Nicholson added. “EVERY MAN [SHOULD] BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR WHAT HE SAYS AND DOES.”

Following Covington’s comment, and the fight, Perry composed a tweet as well that seems to slyly acknowledge Covington’s remarks.

“Back to the drawing board. I’m gonna enjoy some time off. Good job [, Max Griffin.] The love and support from my friends and loved ones is great and that’s all that matters right now,” Perry wrote. “I’m still me so if you hating [dig a hole and jump right in.]

The following day he took a casual shot right back at Covington, quipping, “And I still have more followers than [Colby Covington.]”

Just as fans turned out to criticize Covington for his tweet, many took the opportunity to show support for Perry.

“Still learning big Mike. You are of an age where with a good game plan / coaching, you can make a run at the belt,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Don’t even sweat it bruh! We all saw you doing your level best to catch him in the 3rd! Yes, maybe you lost the fight but did you lose fans? NO!”