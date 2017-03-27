Two WWE Stars Removed From The SmackDown Roster

It’s never a good time to lose your job, but for WWE stars, Kenny and Mikey of The Spirit Squad, WrestleMania season has to just be the worst time to find out you are no longer needed. Both superstars have been removed from the SmackDown LIVE roster, thus officially ending their comeback stint in WWE.

Their profiles on WWE.com were recently removed from the SmackDown LIVE roster page and placed in the WWE Alumni section. The move is particularly rough for Kenny, who upon returning to appear for WWE (without a contract) was fired from his job as a non-profit charity director due to missing too much work. Dykstra reportedly completely understood the decision and decided that giving his dream of becoming a WWE superstar one more chance was worth the risk.

Kenny and Mikey left the WWE spotlight in 2008 but returned last October, re-emerging on SmackDown LIVE to assist The Miz in taking down their former Spirit Squad partner, Dolph Ziggler.

The duo worked together through November, but quickly fell out of WWE creative’s plans for any type of long term program. This happens often in WWE with acts who are brought in for nostalgic value.

At one point it appeared that Dykstra would be the breakout star from the Spirit Squad, but his singles run was short lived.

Both wrestlers are continuing to work on the independent circuit. They will be wrestling together this Friday in the UK.

WWE tag team, Spirit Squad @MikeMondo83 & @kenndoane are coming to wrestle in Walsall,West Mids at the end of the month, Book now! pic.twitter.com/si60KPxgwH — Pro Wrestling Live (@PWL_UK) March 25, 2017

While they may be gone from the roster, the two are reportedly on good standings with the company and could be called back in if ever needed.

Until then, we wish the former Tag Team Champions all the best in their future endeavors.

