Two New Tag Teams Are Coming To Smackdown

Smackdown may have lost Heath Slater and Rhyno, but they more than made up for it during tonight’s Superstar Shake-Up.

It was announced that the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history will soon be coming to Smackdown. In a brief video package, The New Day were announced as the newest members of the blue brand’s tag division.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kofi Kingston is currently dealing with an ankle injury, but Xavier Woods and Big E still performed together as a team last night in their match with recent NXT call-ups, The Revival. Other rumors have stated that Big E may eventually be in for a big singles run.

Also, debuting on Smackdown were Primo and Epico, who thankfully, seem to have dropped their super lame Shining Stars gimmick on Raw. Wearing jeans (without flower print shirts), the brothers made a big impact when they attacked American Alpha after a great match with The Usos.

The move seems to be a win/win for both teams. For The New Day, there wasn’t anything else they could accomplish on Raw as a team. For Primo and Epico, they simply weren’t going to be taken seriously on Raw.

MORE WWE:

Did Dean Ambrose Secretly Get Married?

Grading Night One Of The Superstar Shake-Up

Did WWE Find A Way Around The Broken Hardy Gimmick