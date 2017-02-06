Triple H Has A Present For The New England Patriots

Last night, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to an improbable come from behind victory in Super Bowl 51. While winning another Lombardi trophy in historic fashion is pretty cool, I suppose, Triple H tweeted today that he will be awarding the Patriots with the greatest prize in all of sports. That’s right, Tom Brady and The Patriots, Triple H has two words for you: Championship Belt.

A never-say-quit team, a football dynasty, and an amazing #SB51.

Congrats @Patriots, this title is coming to New England!! pic.twitter.com/rRBV2bYxjF — Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017

The WWE has been presenting champions of all sports with belts for a while now. Serena Williams recently was given one for winning the Australian Open.The bigger question is who gets to wear the belt? Do they take turns with it like hockey teams do with the Stanley Cup? Does Bill Belichick walk around his mansion in nothing but the belt and a cut-off hoodie?

Because I most certainly would.

We may never know the answers to these questions, but hopefully the Atlanta Falcons will be given a Universal Championship belt as consolation prize.

