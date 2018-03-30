Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Plan to Stay With WWE for the Long Haul

As Vince McMahon continues to age (he’ll be 73 in August), the questions about the line of succession in the WWE have been speculated by fans for years. The ongoing theory is that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, who already have high-ranking positions in the company, will run the company once McMahon either passes away or is physically unable to continue working.

During an interview with German outlet RauteMusik on Friday, Triple H gave some insight as to how long he and Stephanie plan to run day-to-day operations once they take over.

“For Steph, this has been her family business and her life, and a passion as well. And same thing for me… I’ve had a long career and deeply into this. Vince will do this until, in my opinion, until he can no longer do it any more… And I think we feel the same way,” Hunter said.

“We have a strong passion for this, and for us to take his vision is very important for us — to take his vision, what he has done unbelievably well — to take that vision and that creation and take it beyond where it is, and beyond where it will be. To bring this the brand, the company, the business and all of it, like he did. To have a vision beyond what it is today to what it can be and where it can go. I think that the WWE, as a form of entertainment, as a company, as a media juggernaut, as a content creator, all of that, is really just scratching the surface of where we can be in the future, and I look forward to that future. And hopefully that when Vince is no longer here, Steph and I can do that justice and take it into the future of where it needs to be and hopefully future generations beyond that will take it beyond where we can imagine it to being.”

Since 2013, the former WWE Champion has been the company’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative. That includes his dedicated work with WWE’s developmental program NXT, which has brought the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley up to become key role players on the main roster.

Stephanie currently works as the company’s Chief Brand Officer and has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2015.

Despite their busy schedules on the corporate side, the two have managed to stay active on the television product every week. They’ll take on Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle in a mixed-tag match at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.