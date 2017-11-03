Watch: Triple H’s Hilarious Attempt at The Shield’s Suicide Dive

Triple H shocked the WWE Universe when he served as an honorary member of the Shield during WWE‘s UK tour. To give fans a full experience he adorned the tactical gear, supplied to power for a triple powerbomb, and even struck the famous triple fist bump pose. But there was one Shield custom that Triple H had to avoid.

As Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose loaded themselves for a Suicide Dive, Triple H was only semi-committed. But when it was time to launch themselves outside of the ring, in the name of self-preservation The Game had to slam the breaks. At 48-years old, the days of Triple H using his body as a projectile are long gone.

Moments like these are what WWE’s non-televised events are made of. Without the watchful eye of multiple cameras, WWE Superstar is free to have more fun than usual. As someone who’s participated in thousands of house shows, Triple H knows how to give the crowd exactly what they want.

As fun as this was, don’t expect Triple H to still be in the Shield once he returns to America. However, he still is scheduled to wrestle several more times on the UK tour so it’s likely he’ll remain an interim Hound of Justice.

Triple H saved the day just last week in Santiago, Chile, too. After Kevin Owens had to fly back to the US for a personal emergency, The Game served as his sudden replacement. Even more, Triple H handed over his pay from the event to KO. What a guy!

