Triple H Picks Which Wrestler is the Future of WWE

Triple H recently sat down with Sky Sports to discuss all things WWE. The Game seemed nostalgic while discussing his role in WWE, specifically his in-ring appearances.



When asked about WrestleMania 33, Triple H spoke about how meaningful it was to have his wife, Stephanie Mcmahon, physically there. But Triple H would save his most glowing comments about his opponent, Seth Rollins.

“To stand in the ring with a guy as talented as Seth Rollins is, who’s kind of the current and the future of WWE in many ways, it’s hard to describe how that feels. For me knowing that I was there as he was coming into the WWE, seeing his development in the Shield, being there for a lot of it and seeing him come all the way to where he is now, it’s very gratifying in a lot of ways.”

So much for kayfabe, right? No, in all seriousness, this is a pretty hefty compliment coming from the Game. It’s not hard to imagine that Triple H and Rollins have a close relationship considering their NXT roots. After Rollins split from the Shield, he joined the Authority – an on-screen corrupted power regime figure headed by Triple H himself. That angle earned Rollins plenty of camera time with Triple H, and who knows how much time backstage. Needless, to say the two are tight.

Right now, Rollins has slipped into a bit of a funk. Hard to blame him as he’s suffered back to back knee injuries at inopportune times. He currently finds himself in the midst of an uphill battle trying to win back emotional capital from the WWE fan base.

Earlier this week Rollins appeared on ESPN’s Sportscenter to reveal that he would be on the cover of WWE 2K18 video game. As the game’s cover athlete, Rollins joins an esoteric group including John Cena, The Rock, Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar.

It could be argued that as of last week, Rollin’s relevancy was slipping. However, his stock has rallied considerably. The 2K18 announcement along with such a strong endorsement by Triple H has Rollins back on track to becoming one of WWE’s brightest stars.

