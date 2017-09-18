Triple H Rumored to Be Upset with WWE’s Booking of Finn Balor

Ever since returning from shoulder surgery earlier this year, Finn Balor has been nothing more than a mid-carder for WWE. 2017’s disappointment has irritated the NXT legend’s fanbase, and that may include Triple H.

According to GiveMeSport and The Inquisitor, Triple H is frustrated with the use of Balor on RAW. This apparently stems from the repeated regretful booking of other NXT stars. Triple H apparently wishes for his NXT babies to head to SmackDown first in the name of a stable integration to WWE programming. This happened with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode, but not Finn Balor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the success of NXT, it’s proven to be tough for fresh call-ups to have their momentum continue on the main roster. For every Seth Rollins, there is a half dozen Bo Dallas’. Triple H must be keenly aware of the growing pains and that why he fights for his NXT rookies to head to SmackDown upon graduating. It’s hard to say that starting on Smackdown wouldn’t have helped Finn Balor as he is simply not a priority on Mondays.

Having to compete for time with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Brown Strowman, and now John Cena, Finn Balor officially finds himself lost in the shuffle. If Triple H is actually upset over this we can’t really blame him. For multiple years, Balor was the face of NXT and every time an NXT legend flops in WWE is makes the Florida based band look like they can’t produce WWE Superstars.

Currently, Balor finds himself embroiled in a feud with Bray Wyatt. Their story dates back to before SummerSlam and for the most part has been unremarkable. Ironically enough, Balor and Bray seem to be a perplexing task for WWE creative to book properly. So instead of moving forwards both Superstars seemingly tread water.

Balor is technically due to a rematch for his Universal Championship, but that won’t be coming until 2018, it looks. If Brock Lesnar does indeed retain at No Mercy (so the rumor goes) then the Beast Incarnate and his Universal Championship won’t be appearing on a RAW PPV for the rest of the year. And when they do return, it will on the road to WrestleMania – a road that Finn Balor will not be a part of. So barring a Braun Strowman victory at No Mercy that leads to an arbitrary title shot for Balor, it looks like Finn will be stuck in the mid-card for the foreseeable future.

