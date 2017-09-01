Triple H Has a Hot Take on Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Roman Reigns’ heel turn has been on WWE fans’ wish list for several years now. However, the clamoring for The Big Dog to become a full-time time bad guy may be no different than A Christmas Story’s protagonist begging for his famed Red Ryder BB Gun– we’re not even sure what it is we’re asking for.

So while it’s hip to call for Reigns’ heel turn, it may be the fastest way to display one’s utter misunderstanding of the situation. In an interview with ESPN, Triple H elaborated on this subject, saying that a heel turn just isn’t a rational option:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When people say, ‘They should just turn Roman,’ why? For the people that hate him, he’s already turned, and for the people that love him, they don’t want him to turn. And if we turned him, the people who hate him would switch to loving him, and the people who love him would switch to hating him.”

Triple H is deathly accurate here, a Reigns turn would hardly affect WWE. He would still have the same number of people cheering and booing him.

“Roman Reigns sells tickets. Roman Reigns sells merchandise. Roman Reigns is one of the most looked-up guys on the internet. He’s all of these things. It doesn’t matter. We’re in a world now where there’s so much access to everything that you can’t dictate to somebody anymore.

While WWE is entertaining to us fans, it’s still very much a business to folks like Triple H. As he underlined, Roman Reigns makes money. So why change?

“That’s what the internet does — it allows you to have your own opinion, and you can find somebody that backs your opinion up so you’re not all alone. You can hate who you want to hate, love who you want to love, and no matter what we do, no matter what it seems like we’re promotionally getting behind, it really sort of doesn’t matter. We can’t control that.”

So Triple H’s message comes down to this: have fun being a fan. Instead of trying to improve WWE with our own booking, we should just tune in and root for our favorites just like we would our favorite sports teams. While this may be a very implication, it’s still valid. Speculating and critiquing WWE and their decisions is very fun, but in the end, it proves to be pointless. Because no matter what we want, WWE will always have different motivations.