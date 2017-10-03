WWE’s Poster for TLC Contains Massive Spoiler

While we all wait with bated breath for the Shield to stamp their reunion with a triple fist bump, WWE has already made the trio’s homecoming official.

A poster for this month’s TLC pay-per-view exclusively features Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. By no means is this a surprise, but their big moment of reconciliation has yet to occur. However, it looks like that doesn’t matter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s hard to misinterpret this message. Unless WWE is making a strange attempt to throw people off of the Shield trail, this poster all but guarantees a the Shield re-aligning at the October 22nd show.

Oddly, this marks the continuation of an alarming trend. Yesterday we reported that an arena in Portland spoiled a huge part of the Kevin Owens storyline. Even more, a Barclays Center advertisement ruined the results of SummerSlam’s main event. It;s hard to calculate the ramifications of leaks like this, but their existence cannot be a good thing.

WWE looks to have several avenues they can take this story and may be considering all of them. A Shield reunion is a story that has to be executed thoughtfully. The bromance between Ambrose and Rollins was done incredibly well but the same cannot be said for the Shield Triple Threat of last summer that we’ve already forgotten about.

Currently, the Shield have 6 adversaries- The Miz, Braun Strowman, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Cesaro, and Sheamus. The next question that WWE must answer is who exactly will the Shield be fighting at TLC?

It’s certainly possible that WWE utilizes a very lopsided handicap match to make the Shield look like demigods. Then again, WWE could cherry pick the 3 most imposing names that could include Samoa Joe. For now, the only slam dunk to be involved is Storwman. While the Miz has been integral in calling out the Shield, he may have to defend his Intercontinental Championship. However, as the Miz has done such great work it would be a little incongruent to have him bow out of this feud.

WWE has several weeks to set a more direct path, but next week’s RAW should be quite significant.