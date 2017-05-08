WWE Superstar Accused of Attacking Cameraman

It’s been a roller-coaster week for Titus O’Neil. The veteran WWE Superstar recently debuted in his new role as a business-minded manager to the younger talent Apollo Crews, touting “The Titus Brand” for success. On Friday, he was the subject of a USA Today article on being the first WWE performer chosen to deliver a TED Talk and how his “compelling personal journey” would inform that presentation– titled “The Domino Effect of Advocacy”– at the upcoming May 20th TEDxUCLA event.

But this morning, TMZ broke the story that O’Neil (real name Thaddeus Bullard) has recently been accused in connection to a physical altercation with a cameraman that took place on the set of WWE prank show “Swerved” which revolves around WWE Superstars getting pranked by other wrestlers and the WWE staff.

The cameraman, Donald Anderson has filed a lawsuit in L.A. County Superior Court demanding more than $1.2m in damages. Anderson says he was shooting for an episode of “Swerved” on May 18, 2015 when Titus was selected as a target for an electric shock prank.

According to Anderson’s allegations, Titus reportedly flew into a rage upon getting zapped, kicking the camera out of Anderson’s hand. Anderson says he was seriously injured during the incident, suffering major damage to his hand, fingers and wrist, and that he was also told to leave the premises immediately “in fear of the possibility of further attacks by Titus.”

Titus O’Neil has remained unavailable for comments, and no word on how this revelation will effect his scheduled TED Talk appearance, his ongoing charity work, or his future in the WWE. He was previously suspended for 60 days for grabbing Vince McMahon’s arm with too much force during Daniel Bryan’s farewell episode of RAW in February, 2016.

In his interview with USA Today, Titus spoke to negative stereotypes often associated with WWE making his selection for the TEDxUCLA event even more of an honor, and opportunity to change those type of perceptions.

“Reaction to me possibly doing this was not as well received because of the field that I’m in. It comes with certain stereotypes being in WWE. Over a period of time and them monitoring the product of WWE, but also what I do individually both inside and outside of WWE, they felt like maybe we can give this a try.”