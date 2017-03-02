These Switched WWE 2K17 Entrances Are Amazing

I don’t say this enough, but thank you, for existing interwebs. Today I was given yet another reason to be thankful for the never ending stream of ridiculous content when some, amazing, creative genius on YouTube named 2K Eater posted a video of custom edits to WWE 2K17 by giving superstars the entrances of other superstars. Simple enough concept, but the results are amazing.

For instance, The Undertaker has basically had the same entrance FOREVER, so wouldn’t you love to see him enter this year’s WrestleMania as Fandango?

Videos by PopCulture.com

BraunStrowman looks pretty intimidating in his patchwork pants, army boots and tank top, but he’s down right terrifying in the Ultimate Warrior’s gear with Tyler Breeze’s selfie stick.

Many people say Bayley is the female John Cena, but now you can see John Cena walk to the ring as the WWE’s favorite Hugger.

The Miz looks way too comfortable mimicking Nikki Bella’s entrance and you’ll barely notice Brock Lesnar walking out to Goldberg’s music. Although, do pay close attention to his police escorts.

Now go make your own, upload them to YouTube and see what amazing creations you can come up with.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE: WWE Lose Faith In Luke Harper / Hardy Boyz Next Move Revealed / Update On Undertaker’s Return

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!