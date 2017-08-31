These Poor Decisions By X-Pac Will Make You Shake Your Head

In 2017, we can only hope that our poor choices don’t become internet fodder for waves of ridicule. While Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman may have avoided hunting season on the internet, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t regret some thick-headed decisions from his youth.

X-Pac recently joined Stone Cold Steve Austin on his podcast and shared a couple regretful stories. X-Pac admits he was difficult to deal with and that he was unreceptive to many of WWE’s ideas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was always a contrarian. I’m going to give you an example and I might’ve told you this one because I’ve told it several times of an example of what a dumbass I was. Shane McMahon comes up to me, ‘yeah, we’re going to have just the Red Hot Chili Peppers do your theme music.’ I’m like, ‘no, I want Uncle Kracker.’ I mean, come on, man.

Preferring Uncle Kracker to the Red Hot Chili Peppers is the ultimate ‘SMH’ moment. The Chili Peppers have been nominated for 16 Grammys, winning 6. Armed with the RHCP as entrance music who knows how X-Pac’s career would have been different. For all we know he could have a record 17-time WWE Champion.

Yet X-Pac wasn’t done sharing his flubs. In 2000, he was approached about upgrading his WrestleMania match:

“Another one, it was Vince and Shane, ‘we’re thinking of having you work Jericho at ‘Mania for the I.C. belt.’ I’m like, ‘no, I want to finish my program with Kane, which was already way on its last legs, Steve, but ‘no, I want to do this.’ So I mean, does that give you an example?”

Jericho would go on to have a Triple Threat 2/3 Falls match with Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle while X-Pac would pair with Road Dogg and lose to Rikishi and Kane. Just a year prior, X-Pac fought Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 15. Another marquee match at WrestleMania could have significantly shift his career in a more positive direction.

Whoops.

These are some tough mishaps, but X-Pac still had a fine career. In fact, he was the only person to be apart of both the nWo and Degeneration X. So don’t beat yourself up, we’re sure a lot of folks still prefer Uncle Kracker to The Red Hot Chili Peppers…