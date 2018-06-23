The Undertaker’s Opponent for Big MSG Show Has Been Revealed

The Undertaker will wrestle his third match of 2018 on July 7th at Madison Square Garden and now we know exactly who he will be working against.

WWE has announced that Undertaker will team with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to take on Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin in a match that will main event the show.

On a side note, this will be The Undertaker’s first match at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” since a 2010 show that was dubbed “Bret Hart Appreciation Night.” At that show,

For the first time in 8 years, The Undertaker returns live in action to The Garden on Saturday, July 7th. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/0xcQ5CeThO — MSG (@TheGarden) June 4, 2018

Looking at the Undertaker’s past several years, it’s amazing how active he has been this year already in comparison with the previous few full years where he often only worked WrestleMania. So far this year, he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and Rusev at Greatest Royal Rumble in a Casket Match.

Looking back to 2011, here is how many matches The Undertaker has worked in each year.

2018: 2 (3 after July 7th)

2017: 2* (one was the Royal Rumble)

2016: 1

2015: 7

2014: 1

2013: 4

2012: 1

2011: 1

The July 7th house show at Madison Square Garden is shaping up to be a big one. It’s also WWE‘s first trip to the Garden since strong-arming the venue into cancelling a planned Ring of Honor show at the arena during WrestleMania weekend next spring.

The MSG card so far looks like this:

The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Elias

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (Special Guest Referee: WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss)

Plus appearances by Bobby Lashley, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode, Natalya, Bayley, Matt Hardy, and Bray Wyatt.

The Undertaker has also become more visible out and about this year away from WWE. He recently joined Instagram and his wife, Michelle McCool, took to Instagram herself on Friday to share the impressive gift she gave her husband for Father’s Day.