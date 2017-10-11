Spoiler on How Long WWE Plans to Keep The Shield Together

WWE wasted no time in unrolling The Shield‘s new t-shirts on Monday. Somehow, after being reunited for all of 45 minutes the Hounds of Justice already had new gear. Well, that new swag may prove to be a limited edition.

According to CageSideSeats, the WWE‘s plans for the Shield won’t take the group into 2018. This means that their Tables Ladders and Chairs match with the Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and Braun Strowman in 11 days will be the first and only pay-per-view match of this Shield homecoming.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as WrestleMania season looms in the background. By the time the Royal Rumble arrives, WWE will want to have a clear path for their brightest Superstars. It just so happens that Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, while composing the best faction in WWE history, also happen to be drawn as solo artists. So as WrestleMania 34 creeps closer, those 3 guys need to be developing big programs of their own.

The worst-kept secret in all of WWE is that Roman Reigns is already scheduled to fight (and beat) Brock Lesnar at the New Orleans Showcase of Immortals. It’s believed that Vince McMahon wants this moment to be the crowning achieving in Reigns’ career thereby launching him into an unprecedented stratosphere of popularity. For this to happen Reigns needs to be alone.

The argument could be made that the only reason the Shield even got back together was to galvanize fan into liking Roman Reigns so when he beats Lesnar in New Orleans, the Superdome will erupt with glee.

Even more, as RAW Tag Team Champions, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have titles to defend. Every moment they are in the Shield tag team wrestling in WWE gets less and less relevant. WWE will have to decide if it is still the best for business to keep them champions going into WrestleMania. Chances are, their reign as Tag Team Champions will come to a close soon after 2017 closes. As mentioned Rollins and Ambrose are 2 of the more popular stars in WWE and will likely command their own singles matches.

We’ll see how WWE decides to maneuver around this subplot, but an early end to the Shield’s homecoming seems all too obvious.