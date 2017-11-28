The Rock’s New Brahma Bull Tattoo is Finally Complete

When The Rock announced he’d be covering his iconic Brahma Bull tattoo, most wrestling fans didn’t know how to react. To see such a classic piece of wrestling nostalgia defaced it felt like the time Hulk Hogan decided to spray paint the World Heavyweight Championship. Regardless of how we feel about it, The Rock’s new ink is finally finished.
Rocky posted a video to his Instagram showing off the fresh tattoo.
After approximately 30 hours of tattooing (4 sessions) with my good bud and iconic artist @nikkohurtado, the story of my skull is complete. Flow of positive energy is constant thru the breathe of life. Horns always positioned forward. Not up, but forward – representing forward progress and always at the ready to dig in and dig deep. Eye is the mana – the spirit and the power. It’s everything. It’s where I draw my strength from all things I love and protect. As with my Polynesian tattoo on the left side of body, the symbolic mana lays over my heart. We all have mana. Our strength. You just have to find it. #BullDNA #Energy #Progress #Mana
While fans are still paying themselves back together for the big change, The Rock has been steadfast in his decision. He explained back in August that even though the alterations are drastic, it’s simply his next chapter.
“This is officially the evolution of the bull, something that is very meaningful to me. It’s become iconic, I’ve been very grateful, over the years. What it’s meant to me, and certainly what it’s meant to people all over the world … The mana is very, very strong in the room. We talked for hours and hours and hours of what this means, the evolution, what it means, how it reflects me as a man. So here we go,” he wrote on Instagram.