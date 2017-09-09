The Rock Praises Nia Jax For ‘Influencing a Generation’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t always praise someone from the wrestling world these days, with the former WWE star engrossed in Hollywood as one of the highest paid actors in the world. So when he goes out of his way to mention someone from WWE, you know that he’s particularly impressed.

That was the case recently with Nia Jax. Jax, real name Savelina Fanene, is a cousin of Johnson’s (her aunt is Johnson’s mother, Ata Maivia-Johnson). Nax was reportedly inspired by her famous relative to get into wrestling after seeing him perform at WrestleMania XXVIII against John Cena.

After being signed by WWE in 2014, Jax has helped transform the image that people have of WWE performers. Though bigger women such as herself have always been part of independent wrestling, very few have had success in WWE, which has historically always been obsessed with skinny women who look like cookie-cutter models.

Johnson praised what his cousin is doing on his Twitter page on Friday night.

Proud of my cuz Lina’s growth in and out of the @WWE. An opportunity to help influence a generation. #BodyPositive https://t.co/reLKh0LSTi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2017

The article embedded within Johnson’s tweet was from Yahoo. The Yahoo piece covered Jax taking part in a fashion show this week that was geared toward more “curvy” female models. The piece went on to say that Jax wowed the crowd in an “amazingly empowering fashion show.”

Her participation in the show follows a trend recently on social media where Nia has been posting more and more pictures of herself showing off her body in a confident way.

Props to Nia for going out of her way to show that true beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. She no doubt has been an inspiration to women of all ages who have watched WWE for years and aspired to a body type that is not reasonable or healthy for most to attain.

Rock’s observation that Nia has helped influence a generation is a testament to both her hard work and confidence in herself. Both qualities that people of all ages and sexes can find inspiration in.