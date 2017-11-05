Hulk Hogan and The Rock Share a Cool Interaction on Twitter

When Hulk Hogan met The Rock in the center of WrestleMania 18’s ring, it was a near-sacred moment for wrestling fans. As icons of their respective worlds, it never seemed possible that their paths would cross, in the same way we’ll never see John Cena vs. Steve Austin, or Undertaker vs. Sting. But Hogan vs. Rock happened, and it was awesome.

Hulk Hogan must have been feeling nostalgic the other day as he posted a fond memory of he and Rocky’s epic showdown on Twitter.

I may not have beaten @TheRock but it was a match that will go down in history. its still one of my favorite matches of all time. HH pic.twitter.com/PanUXcOlcb — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 31, 2017

No stranger to positive social media interaction, The Rock jumped in to share his gratitude

Thank you legend. And thanks for trust and fun that night. We broke records in Toronto so everyone wins. (I still have scars from the belt;) https://t.co/zArYle68ZX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 2, 2017

Hogan would return the sentiment.

Yo Rock,your the best in the trenches with your instinct and your heart my brother respect/love4Life. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 2, 2017

By the looks of their interaction, it seems like Rocky was the one calling the shots in the ring. This means that it was Rocky’s responsibility to build the match on the fly, similar to an improv act. Clearly, Rock is good on his feet as WrestleMania 18’s iconic match between he and Hogan is regarded as one of the best contests in WWE history.

Don’t bank on a rematch, though. Not only is Hogan 64-years old but at the moment he is still excommunicated from WWE after his racial slur incident.

Rock, a spry 45, may be in line for not just one but several more WWE matches . While he’ll never come back as a full-time wrestler, it’s not hard to imagine him making a couple more WrestleMania dates. As of late, he and Triple H have been passively aggressively teasing one more match with one another, and as far as writing history goes, that’s a good indicator it may one day happen.

So, sorry to any sadists out there wishing for Hogan/Rock II, you’ll just have to enjoy the perfection of the original on the WWE Network.

