The OTR Podcast: Is WWE Wasting AJ’s WrestleMania Match

This week on Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast, we share exciting news about Comicbook.com’s coverage of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. We discuss AJ Styles’ escalating feud with his Smackdown “boss” Shane O’ Mac and debate whether or not the WWE has wasted a WrestleMania opportunity for The Phenomenal One.

With Bray Wyatt’s return to the ashes of his twice-dead sister, we question just how many cool new, demonic powers he’ll be bringing with him to his WWE Championship defense against Randy Orton on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the RAW side of things, Seth Rollins and Triple H put on one of the most memorable segments in recent RAW memory, while Roman Reigns’ promise to retire The Undertaker has us debating if this could be the Deadman’s final trip down the ‘Mania aisle.

Listen to all our thoughts by clicking the link above and you can subscribe to the Over the Ropes podcast on iTunes (and give us a review) here.

MORE WWE:

Former Champion Teases WWE Return

Why Roman Reigns Should Retire The Undertaker

The Early Plans For WrestleMania 34 Are Awful