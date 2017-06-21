The New Day Get Singles Rematch on WWE SmackDown Live

The New Day got the first match of the night on tonight’s SmackDown Live. Following the disappointment of their win by disqualification at Sunday’s Money in the Bank, where SmackDown tag champions The Usos retained their belts only by retreating from their competition, the recent SmackDown recruits did their best to keep The Power of Positivity alive.

As the biggest prop-comics this side of The Fashion Police, The New Day made their entrance wheeling out not an ice cream cart, but a… laboratory skeleton wearing an Usos “Day One Ish” hoodie. Not exactly the most fearsome of threats.

Videos by PopCulture.com

New Day mouthpiece Xavier Woods announced they planned to arrive tonight sporting the blue tag champ belts. The trio then narrated a straight-forward clipshow of the Usos questionable methods from Sunday’s PPV, inviting the retaining champs to step out of their pentitentiary and into The New Day “play pen.”

This quickly led to the usual censor-slipping innuendo, as they announced Big E Langston as “The Warden,” commenting on the size of his “stick.” This was their way of intro-ing a singles match between “the Deput-E” and Jimmy Uso.

Up Next: 5 Things We Learned From Money in the Bank

The Uso brother seems to be in control early, delivering two huge boots to Big E. E finally works out of a headlock, throwing Jimmy through the ropes. However, Jimmy turns around and smacks him with a kick. Jimmy then takes to the top rope and jumps right into two consecutive suplexes, then slamming his opponent him with a Samoan Drop.

As was the case Sunday, Jimmy targets Kofi until Big E plants him. And once again the brothers Uso decide to walk out. However, Kofi jumps over the steps and right onto Jey. Woods and Kofi force Jimmy back into the ring, where the Big Ending seals a singles win for the New Day.

But as this was neither a title match, nor tag competition, the Usos still retain their place as SmackDown Live tag division champions.

More: The Usos Retain By DQ in Money in the Bank Tag Match