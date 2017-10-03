The Miz Mocks the Shield for the 2nd Straight Week on RAW

For the second week in a row, a group that wasn’t the Shield struck the iconic triple fist pose over the carcass of Roman Reigns. Yet, the real Shield remains estranged.

When Roman Reigns and Miz were scheduled to have a bout for the Intercontinental Championship, the odds were slim that the match would have a clean finish. Oddly enough, the RAW match never finished. After Cesaro and Sheamus yanked Reigns out of the ring, the bell immediately rang.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Acting as fill-ins for the Miztourage, Cesaro Sheamus and Miz proceeded to disembowel Reigns. After Reigns was rendered helpless, the threesome would attack again, but this time to desecrate the Shield. The nefarious trio would set Roman u for the triple powerbomb After they planted him into the mat, the Miz and his new friends hit the sacrilegious pose.

Roman began the match by decimating the Miztourgage. After a couple, Superman punches, Reigns chased Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas up the ramp with the chair. The Big Dog proceeded to unleash the fury down upon the back of Axel and Dallas. It’s probably best that Maryse is gone because Reigns was not in the mood to take prisoners.

It certainly looks like Cesaro and Sheamus will continue to be used as adversaries of the Shield. Earlier in the evening, they decimated Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose after Braun Strowman had already turned them to pulp.

So the question begs; where is this heading? With 4 (possibly 6 with Axel and Dallas) foes, the Shield are officially outnumbered. Could WWE put on a handicap match at TLC? It’s certainly possible, but first, we need to tie down this Shield Reunion.