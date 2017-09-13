The Miz’s Post About Becoming a Father May Make Him Your Favorite WWE Superstar

When the Miz and Maryse announced that they were expecting, they had to play it cool. As heels, it didn’t really serve their characters to express their warmer emotions. Even further, any hope of decent emotions was killed by Enzo Amore questioning the legitimacy of the baby. Now that the camera is off, and Enzo is gone, The Miz took time to share his feelings on becoming a father.

Yesterday, the Intercontinental Champion took to Instagram to speak about the big news as well as to express his gratitude to WWE for allowing he and Maryse to make their big announcement on RAW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Who knew the Miz could be such a good babyface? The hashtag #ItBaby seems a little weird but I’m sure it was a well thought out marketing tactic by the Intercontinental couple.

Upon the new, WWE Superstars raced to Twitter to send out their love and congrats to their newly pregnant peers.

Congrats @mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin !!! ❤️😊🤰🏼👶🏼 so excited for you two !!! — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 12, 2017

Can’t wait for your beautiful baby @MaryseMizanin & @mikethemiz I’m sure he/she will be drinking from a diamond crusted bottle 🍼 #MizBaby — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) September 12, 2017

This is only a portion of the well-wishing tweets by WWE Superstars, However other than Curtis Hawkins, they all was posted by female WWE talent. What’s wrong fellas? No love for the Miz and his baby? Maybe they just gave him a firm handshake backstage…

Congrats to Miz and Maryse!