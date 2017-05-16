The Miz Defeats Dean Ambrose On RAW

Dean Ambrose is still the Intercontinental Champion. The Miz won the DQ battle, but The Lunatic Fringe retains the belt to win the war.

After a great back and forth battle, Miz went for a low blow, but Ambrose caught the arm and gave the A-Lister a kick right between the legs which caused the referee call of rthe DQ.

Miz and Ambrose were involved in a heated feud last year on SmackDown that ended when Ambrose defeated Miz for the belt in January.

The DQ finish perfectly sets the two up to face off again at the Extreme Rules pay per view in three weeks as all their other potential opponents are locked up in a Fatal Five Way for a chance to face Brock Lesnar.

Ambrose is still as over with the WWE Universe as anyone on the roster, but rumors have it that he could be in for a character makeover that could even land him on the heel side of the Monday night roster.

Whether Dean changes his style or not, Miz holding the belt would certainly draw the ire of the crowd like no other. No one has been a better heel in the WWE over the past 16 months than the Miz and his ability to get a crowd to naturally cheer against him is almost a lost art in the modern era.