'WWE Raw' Cuts Bianca Belair Segment, and Viewers Are Confused

WWE Fans were hoping to hear from Bianca Belair on WWE Raw after she defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night. But after WWE promoted that Belair was going to appear on the show, the segment was cut leaving fans very confused.

Once Raw came to an end, WWE posted the Belair segment to their social media accounts. In the segment, Belair talks about her opponent for WrestleMania 39 and is looking forward to seeing who will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 18. The winner of the match will face Belair for the title at WrestleMania.

Belair has emerged as one of the top competitors in WWE after being called up to the main roster from NXT in 2020. She won the Royal Rumble match in 2021, the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 and the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. In 2021 Belair was named the top female wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. And Sports Illustrated ranked as the third-best wrestler in 2021 and 2022. Here's a look at fans reacting to the cut Belair segment.