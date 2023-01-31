'WWE Raw' Cuts Bianca Belair Segment, and Viewers Are Confused
WWE Fans were hoping to hear from Bianca Belair on WWE Raw after she defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night. But after WWE promoted that Belair was going to appear on the show, the segment was cut leaving fans very confused.
Once Raw came to an end, WWE posted the Belair segment to their social media accounts. In the segment, Belair talks about her opponent for WrestleMania 39 and is looking forward to seeing who will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 18. The winner of the match will face Belair for the title at WrestleMania.
Belair has emerged as one of the top competitors in WWE after being called up to the main roster from NXT in 2020. She won the Royal Rumble match in 2021, the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 and the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. In 2021 Belair was named the top female wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. And Sports Illustrated ranked as the third-best wrestler in 2021 and 2022. Here's a look at fans reacting to the cut Belair segment.
The Cut Segment
EXCLUSIVE: #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE is looking forward to #WWEChamber on the Road to #WrestleMania!
Who will challenge the EST on the Grandest Stage of Them All? pic.twitter.com/tVSc13kLvS— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023
One person responded: "So yall moved the promo to a digital exclusive lol."prevnext
WWE Had it Planned
did bianca had her segment or was it cut for time?#wwe #wwewomenschampion #wwenxt #womenswrestler #femalewrestler #biancabelair #estofwwe #rawwomenschampion #smackdownwomenschampion #estofnxt pic.twitter.com/axk1CWwJOK— StraightEdge Ewan (@EwanECW) January 31, 2023
Another fan wrote: "DEAR Triple H play with the other women wrestler's time all you want but don't you ever cut another Bianca Belair segment you hear me?"prevnext
Ready to Fight
did they just cut Bianca Belair’s segment?? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zriGbSjNnd— Mercedes V FanPage (@MoneInTheBankk) January 31, 2023
A social media user said: "See WWE is nasty, how Bianca Belair defend her championship and yall not even give her a segment?"prevnext
Very Angry
They really just advertised Bianca Belair up next and then cut her segment after commercial.
Not on the Raw before Black History Month!! 😤😡 pic.twitter.com/yqfGZhJcLU— BK (@BrandonKitchin) January 31, 2023
One fan asked: "Did they just full on cut Bianca Belair, their women's champion, from an announced segment on [RAW]?"prevnext
No!
Looks like the Bianca Belair segment they advertised got cut #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Fm4RyXVXPz— SmackTalk (@_smacktalk) January 31, 2023
Another fan asked: "Soooooo, that Bianca Belair segment that was advertised is gonna happen AFTER this match?"prevnext
Message for Triple H
Yo they cut the Bianca Belair interview segment. Two weeks in a row cutting women segments.
HHH, Booker of the year my arse! #WWERaw— Tru Heel Heat Wrestling (@TruHeelHeat) January 31, 2023
One person tweeted: "I completely forgot about that BIANCA BELAIR segment my boy had to remind me how they just announcer her and then she doesn't appear lol."prevnext
A Possible Reason
#WWERaw To be honest with you I'm kind of glad they scrap the Bianca belair segment Give Finn balor and Cody Rhodes more time— $hane B (@smbbrit22) January 31, 2023
And this fan responded: "I'd rather hear from Alexa Bliss. Is she joining forces with Uncle Howdy?"prev