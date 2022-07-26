Roman Reigns References Vince McMahon's Exit in 'WWE Raw' Opening

Roman Reigns was the first WWE Superstar to comment on Vince McMahon's departure. At the start of WWE Raw on Monday night, Reigns was with Paul Heyman and The Usos, and they were in the ring with Theory, who claimed he was going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at the end of SummerSlam no matter who won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Brock Lesnar. That's when Reigns told Theory that "Your daddy is not here anymore," referencing how he was handpicked by McMahon.

Last week, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, meaning he is no longer the CEO, chairman and head of creative. "As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE," McMahon said in a statement. "Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand." Here's a look at fans reacting to Reigns' reference to McMahon.