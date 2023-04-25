CM Punk Reportedly Visits 'WWE Raw,' Speaks to Triple H and The Miz

Is CM Punk making the jump back to WWE? According to PWInsider Elite (per Wrestling Inc.), the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was seen backstage at WWE Raw on Monday. However, this is not an indication of Punk's return to WWE as he was on the same flight with several WWE talents and employees. WWE Raw was being held in Chicago, and CM Punk was flying back home, which is in the Chicago area. After speaking to WWE employees are learning that WWE Raw is in Chicago, Punk decided to visit the event and hung out in the common area for 20 minutes.

PWInsider Elite also reported that Punk had conversations with Triple H and The Miz. Punk and The Miz reportedly cleared the air after having heat with each other. People in WWE were happy to see Punk and many greeted him positively. However, Punk was asked to leave by WWE security shortly after arriving.

Punk is still under contract with AEW despite not competing since September. At the time, Punk, who was the AEW World Champion, got into an altercation with The Young Bucks. Before that, Punk called out various AEW stars during a media scrum after defeating Jon Moxley at All Out to win the championship. Following the altercation, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the title has been vacated. It was reported that Punk tore a muscle during his match at All Out, leading him to miss up to eight months of action.

According to Fightful Select, AEW had drawn up plans to have Punk return on June 21 when AEW Dynamite returns to Chicago. It's also reported that Punk could be part of a new AEW show that is allegedly slated to launch this summer. The new show is expected to air on Saturday night and be two hours long, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Punk, 44, was in WWE from 2005-2014 and became one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. During his time in WWE, Punk won the ECW Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the World Tag Team Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the WWE Championship twice. After leaving WWE in 2014, Punk joined AEW in 2021 and has won the AEW World Championship twice.