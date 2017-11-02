Braun Strowman to Be The Miz’s next Intercontinental Challenger?

Even though the Miz is currently embroiled in a non-title feud with Baron Corbin, WWE already has plans in place for his Intercontinental Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is scheming to have Braun Strowman challenge The Miz for his IC belt. However, where and when that happens is still a mystery. After Survivor Series, RAW will not have another pay-per-view until January’s Royal Rumble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clearly, Braun Strowman has plenty of incentive to chase the Miz as long as he sees fit. After being stuffed into a garbage truck at TLC by his “teammates” Strowman appeared on this week’s RAW to exact his revenge. While it was Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel who ate most of the punishment, it sounds like the Miz’s comeuppance will but just as brutal but may last a month.

More: Kurt Angle Makes Braun Strowman His First Pick for Team RAW

If this proves to be true, this denotes some savvy booking on WWE’s part. The Miz is one of WWE’s most valuable employees, as he is able to consistently elevate his opponent. As the company’s top heel, the Miz’s role is to make babyfaces look good as they kick his ass.

Demolishing opponents is Strowman’s forte and now that he is a babyface WWE is fully unleashing him.

Up Next: WWE Poster Spoils Huge Surprise for Survivor Series

Not only will Strowman flourish in a program with the Miz, but he’ll also be seeking his first championship in WWE. While he’s had a couple brushes with the Universal Championship, they weren’t in situations that agreed with him actually winning. However, Strowman’s trophy case may soon be getting its first prize.

Form this vantage point, WWE will be hard pressed to remove the Intercontinental Championship from the Miz. But they may not be able to resist the idea of Strowman triumphing in the most violent of manners to earn his first champion in WWE. In reality, Strowman could win at the Royal Rumble and the Miz could invoke his rematch clause at WrestleMania. With the Miz being so good at his job and Strowman being so good at being a monster, there’s a natural juxtaposition here that WWE could ride for a long-term feud.

This could be a lot of fun.