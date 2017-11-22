Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels to Join The Miz in Newest ‘Marine’ Film

Yesterday, news broke that The Miz would be taking a prolonged hiatus from WWE to film the newest installment of the Marine franchise. However, he’s not the only WWE Superstar who’s landed a role in the upcoming film.

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be working alongside the Miz on set. Becky appeared to be written off of television on Tuesday’s episode on SmackDown as she took a gratuitous beating from newcomers Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan. For the Irish Lass Kicker, this will be her first ever WWE movie.

Here’s the press release:

WWE® STUDIOS AND SONY PICTURES WORLDWIDE ACQUISITIONS TO PARTNER ON THE MARINE 6: CLOSE QUARTERS

Starring WWE Superstars The Miz® and Becky Lynch™, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels®

Burbank, Calif. (November 22, 2017) – WWE Studios and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) today announced that the two studios will partner again to release the upcoming action film The Marine 6: Close Quarters, directed by James Nunn (The Marine 5: Battleground, Eliminators). The film will feature WWE Superstars The Miz and Becky Lynch, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and is set to begin production on Monday, November 27 in London.

When Jake Carter (The Miz) and fellow Marine Luke Trapper (Shawn Michaels) stumble upon a kidnapped girl being held prisoner by a dangerous gang of international criminals, they find themselves in the crosshairs as they try to save the girl and bring her kidnappers to justice.

“The Marine series continues to deliver action-packed entertainment to our fans, and we are excited to partner again with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and director James Nunn to bring The Marine 6: Close Quarters to a global audience” said Michael Luisi, President of WWE Studios. “The motion picture debut of the talented Becky Lynch and the addition of Shawn Michaels to the series, alongside The Miz, is sure to bring the excitement and action to the next level.”

The film is written by Craig Walendziak.