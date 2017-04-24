The Hardys Were In Full Broken Character Against Hardcore Legends

Matt Hardy appeared at this weekend’s House of Hardcore event (via flosam) and assumed the full “Broken” character. Its been noted that WWE does have plans to feature the broken gimmick at some point in the future, but the Hardys have remained in character when not on WWE TV.

Hardy was originally scheduled to face Tommy Dreamer, however the match never got underway as former McMahon underlings, The Spirit Squad, ran down and proclaimed that The Hardys were not in attendance.

Just as The Squad continued to gloat and claim The Hardys would never been seen at the House of Hardcore, Broken Matt appeared and informed the Squad of Spirit that they weren’t taking his broken brilliance or Brother Nero anywhere. Brother Nero then helped The Hardyz clear the ring.

Matt went on to say that he knew HOH is in a serious spot and that HHH, Mark Carrano, Vince, and everyone were very generous in letting them appear, but that is not enough, and they came here to wrestle! He’s not concerned with what the repercussions will be on Raw– he’ll wrestle them tonight and deal with Meek Mahan later.

The Hardys did compete with Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer in a wild hardcore match that saw the Hardys come out on top, but the highlight came when The Spirit Squad interfered and took stereo Twists of Fate and Kenny ate a powerbomb through a table.

How long until the WWE Universe gets to see the Broken Brilliance of The Hardys? Matt and Jeff will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against Cesaro and Sheamus this weekend at WWE Payback.

