Ted DiBiase Jr. Teases WWE Comeback

“Never say never” is a default phrase that every WWE fan is all too familiar with. And Ted DiBiase Jr. just tossed out his never say never bait.

The 35-year old son of WWE Hall of Famer The Million Dollar Man, dropped a big hint regarding his wrestling future while promoting he and his father’s documentary The Price of Fame.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A possible @WWE comeback? Unfinished business? In this new video from “Five Reasons to Watch #ThePriceOfFame” series, @TedDiBiase has an interesting message and question for the #WWE Universe. See our film on @iTunes at https://t.co/eqt1ZQ97DG pic.twitter.com/gxfKjekVCd — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) February 14, 2018

“I’m letting you know that there may be a chance in the very near future or down the road that I can make my comeback,” said Dibiase Jr.

Before fully committing it sounds like Dibiase wants to hear if fans would support his return to the ring.

“Let me know if you want me back. Beaus I’d love to be back. Potentially. Maybe,” he teased.

We haven’t seen DiBiase in WWE since 2013. He left the company after not renewing his contract and cited wanting to spend more time with his family as the reason for his departure.

But after being gone for 5 years, apparently, Dibiase Jr. has the itch to wrestle again.

His most fruitful time in WWE came when he, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes formed The Legacy faction. Rhodes and DiBiase would go on to win the World Tag Team Championship two times. But Legacy’s brightest moment came when the trio beat Triple H, Batista, and Shane McMahon at Backlash 2009. The win made Orton WWE Champion.

However, tensions split the group and after WrestleMania 24’s triple threat match, all three members went their separate ways.

But DiBiase pressed on and underwent a change of character. Using inspiration from his father’s icon personality Dibiase took on the persona of an arrogant millionaire and actually rocked the storied Million Dollar Championship.

However, the last chapters of his WWE run were marred by injury and that likely contributed to his exit.

But it looks like those wounds have healed and DiBiase is ready to mull over a comeback.