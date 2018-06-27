Team Hell No Reunites on SmackDown, Will Challenge for Tag Team Titles

Daniel Bryan found a partner Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

Following Bryan’s elimination from the gauntlet to determine a new WWE championship number one contender on last week’s show at the hands of the Bludgeon Brothers, Bryan was out for revenge this week. He challenged the team to a singles match this week, resulting in a singles match between Bryan and Luke Harper in the main event of this week’s show.

Bryan took a ton of stiff shots in the match, which eventually resulted in a DQ finish. Bryan had Harper in the Yes Lock when Rowan came in to break it up. Following the bell, Bryan took a vicious shot from Erick Rowan and was about to take a double team move when Kane’s theme music came on.

The crowd went crazy as the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee made his way down the aisle. Kane cleaned house on the Bludgeon Brothers and then offered Bryan a hug. Bryan was hesitant at first, but at the crowd’s urging via a “Yes!” chant, he embraced the Big Red Machine.

As the two celebrated with “Yes!” chants, out came SmackDown General Manager Paige. She said she wasn’t going to let this moment pass and announced that Team Hell No, Kane and Daniel Bryan, will challenge the Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at next month’s Extreme Rules PPV event.

This move is interesting as Bryan clearly needed a partner following last week’s show. The question was who? The reunion with his former partner makes all the sense in the world, at least for the short term. Kane will surely be busy over the next few months as he continues his campaign to become mayor.

One would think the two might even have a decent shot at winning the tag team titles, which may disappoint some Bryan fans who had hoped to see him in a singles championship program by the time SummerSlam came around in August. If Bryan is the co-holder of a tag team championship following July, those hopes would seem to be dashed.