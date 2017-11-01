Big Survivor Series Spoiler: Full RAW and SmackDown Teams Revealed

Even though only 3 Superstars have been officially announced, a source may have the entire roster for Both RAW and SmackDown Survivor Series teams.

According to PWInsider Here are the complete 5-man teams [Spoiler]

Team RAW

– Kurt Angle

– Roman Reigns

– Braun Strowman

– Samoa Joe

– Finn Balor

Team SmackDown

– Randy Orton

– Shane McMahon

– Bobby Roode

– AJ Styles

– Shinsuke Nakamura

There are a few big notes to make here. The first being that WWE is currently planning on using Reigns at the November show. As reported, Reigns has been battling a case of the mumps for a few weeks and there is no confirmation that he has fully recovered.

Shane McMahon’s involvement was just announced on SmackDown Live; he’ll serve as Team Blue’s captain. Shane will also likely address Daniel Bryan’s sneaky attempt at showing up to RAW in order play peacekeeper.

The rest of both RAW and SmackDown teams came about as expected and will likely be role players to the bigger storyline of Angle vs. McMahon’s. However, if PWInsider’s report turns out to be true, then rosters’ most notable fact may be that Kevin Owens is not a part of Team Blue.

While he and Shane McMahon wouldn’t have made the most logical of teammates, it would have least been an interesting partnership. At the moment Owens doesn’t have a Survivor Series match (or even a rumored one). However, it’s awfully tough trying to imagine him not figuring into the 5-on-5 match in one way or another.

KO or no, this is already shaping up to be a memorable Survivor Series. For too long WWE has neglected one of their earliest creations while the other 3 (WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble) have all stayed up to date. It’s been refreshing to watch stakes get established so early in such a clear rivalry like RAW vs. SmackDown. Hopefully, this is a theme that WWE sticks with for a while.