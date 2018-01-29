Big Surprises Highlight This Year’s Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble, always known for its surprise factor, didn’t disappoint on Sunday night. And that goes for both the men’s and the women’s incarnations.

In the men’s Rumble, which started just about one hour into the show, the surprises started with NXT Champion Andrade ‘Cien’ Alamas entering the match early, and he got a decent run throughout the bout. Almas even eliminated Kofi Kingston.

The jaw-dropping moments in the men’s match continued with Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Adam Cole, and Rey Mysterio. Of the surprise entrants, Mysterio was obviously the highlight. There had been absolutely no reports of the former WWE champion coming in for the show, and the crowed erupted upon his entrance. Mysterio eliminated Adam Cole and stayed in for a while, hitting a double 619 on Roman Reigns and John Cena at one point, until being eliminated by Finn Balor.

But the best surprises were reserved for the women’s Rumble, especially after the women’s Rumble itself was over. In many ways, the women’s bout actually topped the men’s bout.

One of the biggest surprises of the women’s Rumble happened early, with former champion and Hall of Famer Lita entering the match at number five. The surprises continued with Torrie Wilson, Molly Holly (who expertly denied she would be in the match earlier this week), Michelle McCool, Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, Jacqueline, Ember Moon, Beth Phoenix, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Trish Stratus.

Nikki Bella lasted until the final two, being eliminated last by Asuka as Asuka won the Rumble. Stratus looked like she hadn’t missed a beat since her days in the ring and got a massive pop from the crowd, and Molly Holly was also spectacular in the ring.

It’s time to rock and roll! You knew @trishstratuscom wasn’t going to miss this! pic.twitter.com/leEtUWRGxa — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 29, 2018

The biggest surprise, of course, happened immediately after the Rumble ended as Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring. As Asuka was staring down Charlotte and Alexa Bliss, contemplating who she would face at WrestleMania 34, the former UFC star came into the ring, pointed at the WrestleMania sign, shook hands with Stephanie McMahon, and walked off as the fans in Philadelphia went crazy.