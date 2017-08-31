‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Shares His Favorite WWE Memory

Perhaps no wrestler in WWE has supplied more great memories to fans than ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake took over the world of wrestling as he stunned his way to the next 12-pack of beer in every city in America. But for all of those lasting images, which is his favorite?

Well, we now know. In a recent episode of SI.com’s Off The Board podcast, the Bionic Redneck took a trip down memory lane and shared a couple of his favorite moments from his iconic run in WWE:

“WrestleMania 13 with Bret “The Hitman” Hart was one of my favorites of all time. I just remember laying there in a pool of blood and he had the sharpshooter on me. I was struggling to get out and just the feeling I was getting from that Chicago crowd. … I remember him finally breaking the sharpshooter off of me and I knew we accomplished the mission at hand, so that was a favorite moment.”

But Stone Cold would throw in a few extras:

And if you go to WrestleMania 17, that night me and The Rock pulled down the AstroDome, it was an all new indoor attendance record for the AstroDome– they said George Straight broke it later on, but whatever — but being in there with The Rock and just lighting that crowd up. We started that thing off as a brawl, nothing but right hands, and went 25-27 minutes. I didn’t like the heel turn at the end now that I look back, but, man, being in there with The Rock and lighting up 65,000. Off. The. Charts. And then stunning Vince McMahon, driving the Zamboni and clotheslining his ass in Detroit, stuff like that. Those things are some of the highlights I treasure.”

Really though, these fond memories would likely be endless. As far as his match with Bret Hart goes, some circles of the wrestling community consider that to be the finest match in WWE history.

Regardless it’s highly entertaining just to hear Stone Cold jog his memory. He’s likely forgotten moments that would change our lives. To say it simply, the man has had a fantastic life.