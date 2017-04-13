Stone Cold On The Problem With Seth Rollins

WWE Hall Of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin may no longer be with the company, but he is still dishing out sage advice to any WWE Superstar who will listen via his Stone Cold Podcast.

One superstar who Stone Cold recently had advice for was former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins. While Rollins is great in the ring, Austin recently noted that he needed to work harder on defining who his character is (via Sports Illustrated).

“Who is Seth Rollins?” asked Austin. “When you say Seth Rollins, or you say Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, I still don’t have a sense of what or who this guy is. That rests on Seth Rollins’ shoulder as an individual to define or create that, as well as the WWE. I still don’t get a sense of what kind of personality he is. He’s not electrifying like The Rock, he’s not anti-authority like Stone Cold, or like The Deadman, so OK, then who is he? Look at another guy who, if I dare say, was a little introverted but obviously had an ego in Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart. Not a larger-than-life personality, but the genuineness of his character was he was ‘The Hitman’ and he was a badass – the ‘Excellence of Execution,’ the best there is, was, and ever will be. Bret wasn’t an over the top guy, he was a pretty humble and quiet individual outside the ring. In many regards, he was somewhat like Seth – though, in many regards, Bret is an entirely different animal – but there is a case of a guy who was not a showy guy, but rather conservative, and had a highly-defined, world-class gimmick and was a badass worker. Seth needs to work on this.”

When Rollins first made his comeback, it never felt like he had made a complete face turn. It seemed as if his only motivations were to get revenge against the mentor who betrayed him. While this is an understandable reason for an about face, Rollins’ actions and tone still felt the same as when he was the despicable heel champion. In the past few weeks, however, Rollins has done a much better job at appealing to the crowd and preaching noble values by apologizing to the fans and promising to never take the easy way out again.

The Kingslayer’s new attitude still doesn’t exactly tell us who Seth Rollins is, but it’s a start.

