“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is Returning to WWE Television

The Texas Rattlesnake is on his way back to WWE television.

With WWE just two weeks away from their big RAW 25th Anniversary broadcast on January 22nd, they aren’t messing around with making sure this is a top tier event. Doing whatever it takes to bring out the big guns for the show, it was confirmed during Monday night’s RAW broadcast that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be appearing on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can view the video that aired promoting his appearance below.

Obviously, any time WWE can get Austin to return for a television appearance, it’s a huge deal. Austin is one of the biggest stars in the history of the business, let alone the WWE. Carrying the company to its zenith during the Attitude Era, Austin became the biggest draw in the history of wrestling during the late 1990s. The Austin vs. McMahon storyline remains arguably the best WWE angle of all time, both from a creative standpoint and from a money drawing perspective.

These days, Austin mostly focuses on producing his hit podcast for the PodcastOne network and filming television and movie appearances. When he does take time out of his schedule to appear for WWE, it’s always particularly memorable, so expect something big at the RAW 25th Anniversary show in New York. Who could forget his appearance at WrestleMania XXX alongside Hulk Hogan and The Rock? The Undertaker is confirmed for RAW 25, so perhaps we will get an Attitude Era reunion?

Speaking of which, we now know that the following part time and former WWE talents are confirmed to appear at the show: John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL, Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and DX (Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws).