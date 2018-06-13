Stacy Keibler Confirms Pregnancy With First Baby Bump Photos

Stacy Keibler has confirmed reports that she is expecting her second child.

The former WWE Diva posted to her Instagram account for the first time since September 2015 on Tuesday to show off her growing baby bump.

Keibler shared two picturesque photos alongside husband Jared Pobre and their 3-year-old daughter Ava.

“Soon, we’ll be a family of 4!” Keibler wrote. “Our hearts are filled with love.”

The first photo sees the happy family strolling down the beach. Keibler is wearing an all-white gown paired with a flower crown. Her developing baby bump is clearly shown.

The second photo sees the couple folding up Ava and cracking smiles.

The photo has received more than 8,000 likes since it was posted on Tuesday night.

This post comes as the first official confirmation of the WWE alum’s pregnancy. Us Weekly first reported that she was expecting on May 25, but there was no official word from the couple.

Keibler’s life trajectory has change tremendously in recent years. She left WWE in 2006 and began focusing on acting roles and other media appearances, including a runner-up showing on Dancing With the Stars. She also gained national attention when she dated George Clooney from 2011 to 2013.

However, she went on a different path when she met Pobre. She decided to settle down with the Future Ads CEO and start a family.

“Life can be unpredictable. You feel one way, and then … boom!” she in a 2014 blog post. “You need to entirely change your perspective. That is certainly what happened to me this past year. Until I started dating Jared, the idea of being married and having a family was never on my radar. I was just hoping that the right love would find me.”

She continued, “But after a serendipitous reconnection with Jared, a friend who turned out to be my soulmate, we created a family together almost instantly. Talk about a serious change in my reality! This year and the holiday season especially has me feeling so nostalgic about family — my family, my new family, and of course, the newest addition to our family. Ava has graced us with such joy, such light and such love–we never saw it coming. She is our special little lady, and I couldn’t be more thankful for how she has opened my heart.”

There is no word yet on when Keibler and Pobre’s latest bundle of joy will arrive.