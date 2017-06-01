Spoilers On Upcoming Unification Title Matches

For most WWE fans, Impact Wrestling has simply been the company holding on to the Broken Hardy characters. But for the rest of the wrestling world, the new Jeff Jarrett regime has quietly been building a nice little alternative to WWE.

Over the past month, Jarrett has brought in stars and the championships from his Global Force Wrestling association to combine the two entities together. Coming out of this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in India, below are confirmed matches for the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary

2 of 3 Falls for the Impact X Division Title

Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt

Full Metal Mayhem

Angelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards

Strap Match

James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III

Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash

The bigger question to come out of the upcoming pay per view is how will the merge affect Impact/GFW’s branding. Karen Jarrett announced that GFW had “merged” with Impact Wrestling on April 20, 2017 and while it’s natural to believe GFW would be absorbed into the larger brand name, some sources have suggested the plan could be to go the opposite direction. Global has only been in existence for two years so we have to assume Impact will remain.

Whatever happens at Slammiversary, Impact needs to come out of it as one clear-cut brand. Right now, the whole company is a branding mess. It was reported the TNA name would be dropped once Jarrett came back on board, yet the current title belts have TNA written all over them. Also, on the ImpactWrestling.com site, there’s still a header at the top that says “Get The TNA Total Access App”.

For Impact to truly succeed as a WWE competitor going forward, they are going to have to pay attention to these kinds of details so fans have a clear message of who it is they are watching each week.

