Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s RAW

With John Cena and Brock Lesnar taking the next few months off, could WWE be handing the keys to their main event to the Miz and Roman Reigns?

According to PWInsider, The Miz will be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line tonight against Roman Reigns. The two are already booked to open the show with a Miz TV segment, so we can plan on that going awry and leading to a match that will likely close the show.

If this is the case, then several interesting doors will be opened. After Reigns beat John Cena at No Mercy, the Miz had a backstage segment with Kurt Angle. The A-Lister asked to have an episode of Miz TV to open up tonight Raw and he wanted Reed as his guest. He also made an allusion to Reigns’ “friends” which can only be Rollins and Ambrose. CageSideSeats is reporting that tonight’s Miz TV will be to set up a match at TLC between The Shield and The Miztourage.

That may be a little forward for tonight’s RAW, especially if Reigns gets an opportunity at Miz’s IC Title. However, there will be room for Rollins and Ambrose to get involved but tonight would feel like a quick trigger. If the Shield is to reunite, they have nearly a month to do so. Yet, WWE may be interested in a Shield homecoming sooner rather than later as they now find themselves competing against the NFL without two other big guns (Cena and Lesnar).

Look for Rollins and Ambrose to stay out of the picture tonight, unless the Miztourage obliterates Reigns. However even if they keep their hands clean, it’s safe to go ahead and dig up your old Shield gear. We reported earlier today that WWE is angling towards at least a temporary Shield reunion.

Fans have long been clamoring for The Shield to reunite, but it’s reached a fever pitch ever since Rollins and Ambrose have become so friendly. Now that they’re RAW Tag Team Champions the bond is solidified and we’ve all been waiting for the faintest whisper of Reigns joining the cause. If these reports are indeed true, we may not have to wait much longer.

With two pillars and one title done for the year, WWE has to create buzz. And getting the Shield back together will certainly take care of that.

We’ll know more after RAW tonight but consider this to be very likely. WWE has to combat the NFL on Mondays and seeing that they’ll be handcuffed at the main event level, it’s time to make a splash.