Source: John Cena and Nikki Bella ‘Will Almost Definitely Get Back Together’

John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s relationship might not be down for the count after all.

After dating for five years and being engaged for one, Bella announced back in April that the two were parting ways. However, according to a source at PEOPLE, the two have been in contact with each other ever since and are close to getting back together.

John has constantly been in touch with Nikki,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They will almost definitely get back together.”

“They’re definitely on a path to reconciliation,” the source continued. “John is the love of her life, and she’s definitely the love of his life, and that doesn’t just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together.”

Cena originally proposed in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 back in April 2017, and the wedding was originally planned to take place on Saturday.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella wrote in a statement on Instagram back on April 15. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Cena revealed in an interview weeks before the split that the two were going weeks without seeing each other due to their busy schedules.

“Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff. It takes being able to mesh two lives,” he said in March. “She’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time and it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”

Sources came forward and indicated it was Bella who finally pulled the plug.

“He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days after the split. “Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her.”

“[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman,” the source added.