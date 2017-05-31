Women’s Money in the Bank Match Announced on SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live opened up with backstage promos from Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina Snuka about the scheduled Fatal 5 Way to determine which would become the new number one contender to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at Money In the Bank.

At the outset of the match, Charlotte Flair made the first entrance before a commercial break. Returning from the break we were treated to James Ellsworth ripping the crowd as he introduced Carmella, followed by Tamina Snuka’s entrance.

A pre-recorded video from Naomi came next, with the current champ confidently stating she’s not worried about who wins tonight. Once Natalya and Becky Lynch had made their entrances, arguing gave way to an all out brawl breaking out before the match was officially underway.

As the chaos spilled out of the ring Natalya attempted to set up Charlotte on the announce table, but Charlotte countered, smashing her into the steel steps. Charlotte proceeded to powerbomb Nattie through the announce table to a huge pop. As the referees checked on Natalya, we’re reminded by commentary that the bell still never rang, and the match is still not official.

At that point, the “Here Comes the Money” music hit and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon came out to restore order. Shane paused to greet the Atlanta crowd and give props to the women’s division, remarking that such fevered competition calls for something really big– a first, something historic.

This gave way to the long-rumored announcement that there will indeed be a ladder match between the five contestants at the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view– the first-ever match of its kind for the Women’s Division. Considering the chaos these five female stars unleashed tonight, we can’t wait to see what’s in store when ladders and the raised stakes of the briefcase contract are added to the mix.