SmackDown Star Taking WWE Hiatus After Tonight’s Show

SmackDown will soon be without one of its newest and biggest superstars. WWE Legend, Chris Jericho, is rumored to be taking another hiatus after tonight’s United States Championship defense against Kevin Owens.

Bryan Alvarez commented on Jericho’s expected absence on today’s The Wrestling Observer Live. Alvarez noted that Jericho’s Fozzy tour will begin this week and the star will only be off on Monday nights, which is of course, not when SmackDown films. “Unless they put another belt on hiatus, which they could do, he will be dropping the belt tonight to Kevin Owens on SmackDown.”

Luckily, the Tuesday night crowds haven’t had much chance to get attached to the ‘Greatness of Jericho’ as he was only added to the roster after defeating Owens this past Sunday at WWE Payback.

The victory came as a huge surprise for most in the WWE Universe as it was heavily rumored that Sunday would be the final night of Jericho’s current run with the WWE.

AJ Styles lies in waiting for the winner of tonight’s US Title battle and the seeds for a feud between he and Owens were sewn on last week’s episode of SD Live.

Jericho had a hilarious farewell exchange with Kurt Angle after Payback that you can see in the video above. In the bit, Angle spoke for most of the WWE Universe when he told Y2J that he believed this the best version of him yet.

Fozzy’s tour will begin May 5th and end on June 24th, leaving plenty of time for Y2J to return in time for SummerSlam on August 21. Considering the success of his latest run, we definitely don’t believe this will be the last we see of the US Champion.

Tune in tonight to SmackDown at 7pm ET to ‘Drink In’ what could be an emotional farewell for one of the WWE’s all-time greats.

