Sister Abigail Proves that Relatives are Still Embarrassing on RAW

Since debuting in 2012, Bray Wyatt made dark illusions to his departed Sister Abigail. Tonight she finally came to WWE. And it was awful.

Sister Abigail’s big introduction was hyped by WWE all night long and she finally arrived in the 3rd hour of RAW. Finn Balor came out to hype his 3rd consecutive pay-per-view match with Wyatt and actually cut a nice promo. However, that’s not what we’ll be talking about tomorrow. Bray interrupted with his typical smash-cut and started into his patently archaic shtick.

Then with a ripple effect reminiscent of a 6th grade PowerPoint presentation, Bray Wyatt became Sister Abigail, kind of. We couldn’t see the witch’s face because of a dirty old cloth, but she was wearing some eccentric make-up underneath her sheer veil.

“Bray is different. Bray is special, but he has much to learn…I taught him that the world is a very evil place.” – #SisterAbigail #RAW pic.twitter.com/dXXsxZqF2B — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017

When Sister Abigail spoke, she used a cheap voice distortion software that dates back to the Clinton Administration. Like her brother, Abigail is very talkative.

It was definitely Bray’s sister, too, because Abigail spoke about the same hollow voodoo as her brother. She made empty threats about what terrible things will happen to Finn Balor in the near future.

Oddly, after her series of dark (yet laughable) incantations, Abigail hit the same vacant laugh her brother does after his bad promos. Then all of sudden it was Bray looking at us.

This was one of the worst ideas and executions WWE has trotted onto television in quite some time. To think that they’ve been sitting on this Sister Abigail egg for 5 years and this is the concept they chose to roll with is actually kind of sad. Bray Wyatt needed this gimmick to work, and last week it actually looked like it might have. But after tonight, Sister Abigail is nothing more than your crazy aunt that likes Halloween too much. This was very bad.

Let’s give a little applause to Finn Balor who had to do an interview with Renee Young afterward and try to pretend like what he saw was actually frightening. There may have a few spooked children at the beginning of Abigail’s filibuster, but after she rambled for 5 minutes the kids were able to relax.

Bray deserves better than this. Finn deserves better than this. We as fans probably don’t, because WWE has been too good for too long, but that doesn’t mean that this was a passable segment. This is a situation that needs to be amended.