WWE Raw Fans Go Haywire After Show Experiences Technical Difficulties
WWE Raw seemed to have technical difficulties during its broadcast on Monday night. According to Metro, WWE fans saw a black screen that read "Technical Difficulties" and "Please Stand By" with WWE Raw and USA logos in the middle. This happened when WWE Superstar Omos was on his way to the ring.
Many fans from different counties went to social media to speculate why the incident happened. Some assumed that Bray Wyatt had something to do with it while others believed that WWE was pushing Omos because it was something they had never seen before. WWE has not commented on the incident.
The good news is fans didn't miss too much of WWE Raw because it was a brief outage. One of the biggest highlights is new champions being crowned as Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Additionally, Johnny Gargano made his WWE main roster debut and defeated Chad Gable, and Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Here's what fans had to say about WWE Raw's technical difficulties.
'You didn't miss much'
You don't see this often pic.twitter.com/UEB5w7ClQ0— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 13, 2022
One fan said: "It's still on BT here in Ireland. You didn't miss much. Sonya Deville did a backstage promo, CM Punk crashed it, then Vince returned with 2 hot women he calls his sexretaries. Nothin much."
'Same thing happened in Canada'
Someone will say this is a work.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 13, 2022
One person argued: "It was. Same thing happened on Sportsnet in Ontario Canada. Right when the match finished, it came back."
Weird #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/LFF2Supmyt— Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) September 13, 2022
Another person tweeted: "Ringside News said it was a work, so it must be true. Sources say the Smackdown hacker moved to Raw."
'Doesn't have the watch factor'
What is happening with my tv #WWERaw— Thomas🥀 (@kingcreed98) September 13, 2022
One fan announced: "I stopped watching WWE raw a long time ago it doesn't have that Watch factor as it used to back in the day."
'Conspiracy theory'
#WWERAW this has never happened before— M (@MarkRedbeliever) September 13, 2022
One person wrote: "I have no connections to WWE twitter but I bet them mfs are running with some fiend conspiracy theory rn."
Time for an upgrade?
Not people claiming this is a work 🤣#WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/EI5bOYHYfe— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 13, 2022
One fan asked: "I know they've recently upgraded some drivers (Triple H and such), but maybe we should upgrade some tech?"
'Change the channel'
BRO DID OMOS FUCK UP THE FEED. WTF IS GOING ON??!?!?!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Ru9xZt6JlJ— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) September 13, 2022
And another fan tweeted: "I'm not knocking HHH or even saying things like this are on him but things like that didn't happen with old man as boss basically because people would chewed out over it and rightfully so. things like this will make people change the channel."