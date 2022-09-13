WWE Raw Fans Go Haywire After Show Experiences Technical Difficulties

WWE Raw seemed to have technical difficulties during its broadcast on Monday night. According to Metro, WWE fans saw a black screen that read "Technical Difficulties" and "Please Stand By" with WWE Raw and USA logos in the middle. This happened when WWE Superstar Omos was on his way to the ring.

Many fans from different counties went to social media to speculate why the incident happened. Some assumed that Bray Wyatt had something to do with it while others believed that WWE was pushing Omos because it was something they had never seen before. WWE has not commented on the incident.

The good news is fans didn't miss too much of WWE Raw because it was a brief outage. One of the biggest highlights is new champions being crowned as Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Additionally, Johnny Gargano made his WWE main roster debut and defeated Chad Gable, and Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Here's what fans had to say about WWE Raw's technical difficulties.