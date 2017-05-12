Rumored Championship Plans For Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinuske Nakamura has been one of the most anticipated stars to debut on the main roster in some time. His first program with Dolph Ziggler will result in a match at the upcoming WWE BackLash pay per view, but it may not be long before the King of Strong Style finds himself contending for a championship.

According to IWNerd.com one of the major rumors floating around has The Artist moving on from his feud with Dolph Ziggler right into a feud with the “New Face Of America”, Kevin Owens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nakamura and Owens are scheduled for a WWE live event in Bakersfield, California on June 26th. Live events aren’t always indicative of what will transpire on TV, but they generally are where WWE gives new storylines test runs to prepare for the larger audience.

If these rumors are true, it would mean that AJ Styles will either not defeat KO at Backlash or that he would soon be dropping the title back to Owens after the event. For the sake of SmackDown, AJ needs to be back in the WWE Championship picture as he is far more interesting than current champ, Randy Orton.

Up Next: Nakamura Gets Compared To The Undertaker

Owens would be a perfect next feud for Nakamura as he could carry the story on the mic and give him an equal in the ring. Despite WWE’s efforts to give Nakamura little bits of dialogue to say here and there, he has enough charisma to be a huge star without ever saying a word.

If WWE is truly invested in Nakamura, which all signs seem to point to, he will defeat Owens for the US Title and get a nice undefeated streak going into the summer.

There are two big money matches eventually awaiting Nakamura on SmackDown. One, would be recreating the New Japan magic he had with AJ Styles and the other being a dream match with John Cena.

More: Update On Roman Reigns Next Feud