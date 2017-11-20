The Shield Reigns Supreme at WWE Survivor Series

The 2017 edition of the Survivor Series started off with a big one: The Shield vs. The New Day.

New Day made their way out first, and proceeded to get on the microphone and run down The Shield’s invasion of SmackDown this past Tuesday night. They talked about how they were the one’s who did it first (and better), but they gave The Shield members credit for trying to do it. They said they had “big, dangling….guts” for doing so.

Early on in the match, we got a face off between powerhouses as Roman Reigns and Big E went head to head (both the second entrants to participate on their team.

It became pretty clear from the start that the crowd was on the side of The Shield (well, except for when Roman Reigns went for the Superman punch). At one point, when New Day held Dean Ambrose in their corner and took turns beating on him, the crowd boo’ed heavily.

Not long after that, Big E hit his running tackle through the ropes on Ambrose, landing hardly on his right shoulder on the outside. It’s a crazy dangerous move, and every time he does it we’re all holding our breath that he didn’t injure himself, and it looked particularly brutal tonight at Survivor Series.

One impressive move late in the match involved a tower from New Day out of the corner. Xavier Woods, impressively, lifted Big E on his shoulders. Then Kofi, jumped off the top rope over them both with a splash. Big E followed that with a splash off of Woods.

Not long after that, Big E body slammed Ambrose and Rolling both simultaneously. It looked as though new Day had it won, but Reigns came back in the ring with a Spear to break up the pin.

The finish eventually came when Reigns Speared Kofi. At that point, all the Shield members got in the ring. Reigns positioned himself on the second rope and Ambrose and Rollins lifted Kofi to Reigns. Then all three, perched on the second rope, gave Kofi the powerbomb for the pinfall.