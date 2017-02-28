Shaq Comments On “Backing Out” Of Wrestlemania

The “biggest” Wrestlemania match of the year may be off. On the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the 4-time NBA Champion said it’s not his fault the match is probably off. When asked by his co-host about rumors that the match is off, Shaq replied,”That’s probably right .. It’s not my fault, that’s all you need to know.”

When asked if that was confirmation that he won’t be wrestling big show, Shaq repeated, “It ain’t my fault. It has nothing to do with [Shaq] Diesel and his management. It’s not totally off yet, but it’s not looking good.”

Shaq said he’s still working out and still looks way better than Big Show, which if you’ve seen Big Show lately, you know is completely false.

Big Show talked about the feud in a recent interview on WWE.com (via Wrestling News), and what he perceives to be Shaq’s hesitation (or laziness depending on your interpretation) to get behind the matchup. Here’s what he said.

“I mean, here’s the thing. We shot this off at the ESPY Awards, Shaq said he’s in, I thought this would be a good match for fans to see two giants go at it. And I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, “Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!” I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favor to Shaq. This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I’m not trying to be mean, but my time’s valuable. I get it. I don’t have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.”

Shaq flat out denied the rumors. “Just sayin, it ain’t me America,” he added.

You can listen to Shaq’s comments about WrestleMania over at PodcastOne.com. The WrestleMania talk begins around the 23:30 mark.

